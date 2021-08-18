Step Finance (STEP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Step Finance has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $22.22 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded up 175.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

