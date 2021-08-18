Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SRCL opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Stericycle had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

