Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.
Shares of SRCL opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.40. Stericycle has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47.
In other Stericycle news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $98,300.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares in the company, valued at $170,718.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
