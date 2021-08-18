STERIS (NYSE:STE) Trading Down 3.5%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $217.70 and last traded at $217.94. Approximately 21,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 629,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.82.

STE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.79.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at about $13,697,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 15.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 4.0% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 8,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. MSD Partners L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 123.6% during the second quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 201,255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,519,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in STERIS by 31.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

