stETH (Lido) (STETH) Hits Market Cap of $2.59 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,050.02 or 0.06769698 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $2.59 billion and $179.36 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00139943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00151354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,889.57 or 0.99635192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.71 or 0.00891625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 850,672 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

