Stevanato Group Spa’s (NYSE:STVN) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 25th

Stevanato Group’s (NYSE:STVN) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, August 25th. Stevanato Group had issued 32,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $672,000,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STVN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE STVN opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

