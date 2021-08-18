Stevanato Group (STVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect Stevanato Group to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:STVN opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STVN shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.