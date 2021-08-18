Stipend Price Hits $0.0836 on Top Exchanges (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0836 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,658.85 or 0.99909630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043694 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.51 or 0.00967604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.36 or 0.00463905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00355289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006694 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005643 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00075713 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004517 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,666,427 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.