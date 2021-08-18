Stipend (SPD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Stipend has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for $0.0849 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,308.93 or 0.99858897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00033998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.25 or 0.00981301 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.00354842 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.11 or 0.00441035 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006795 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00074626 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004536 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,665,101 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

