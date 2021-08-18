Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 18th (A, ADN, ANAB, BIDU, CREE, CRM, DKS, DNUT, FYBR, GNLN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 18th:
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $185.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $150.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $250.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from $132.00 to $136.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $290.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $110.00 to $125.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) had its target price lowered by Truist from $25.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target raised by Moffett Nathanson from $31.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $5.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by analysts at Nord/LB.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $5.75 to $5.25. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$23.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$62.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $2.10 to $1.60. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $152.00 to $156.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $164.00 to $170.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
