StoneBridge Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on August 25th (NASDAQ:APACU)

StoneBridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 25th. StoneBridge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During StoneBridge Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:APACU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneBridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.