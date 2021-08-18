StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Shares Up 7.8%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 2,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVAUF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.009 dividend. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVAUF)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

