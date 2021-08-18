Stratec (ETR:SBS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Stratec SE (ETR:SBS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €137.60 ($161.88). Stratec shares last traded at €135.80 ($159.76), with a volume of 8,558 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Stratec in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Stratec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Stratec in a report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 39.59.

Stratec SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

