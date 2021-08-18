Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$36.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02.

About Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG)

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.

