Streamr Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Streamr has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $121.09 million and $50.12 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.20 or 0.00842325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00102758 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 873,165,209 coins and its circulating supply is 778,487,035 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

