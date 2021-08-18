Strike 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13.72 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $52.89 or 0.00118045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $156.52 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00134224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00150337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,773.66 or 0.99938807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.90 or 0.00885913 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,054.40 or 0.06817698 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,959,642 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

