StrongHands Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $460,614.26 and approximately $160.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,681,325,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,268,130,891 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

