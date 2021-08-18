Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Position Raised by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.8% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $34,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,318. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $275.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.