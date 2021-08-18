Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a 84.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price target of 96.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SUBCY. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Subsea 7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

