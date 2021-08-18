Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 179,810 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of United Parcel Service worth $673,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

