Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 2.18% of Exact Sciences worth $465,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. 32,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,795. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $159.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.