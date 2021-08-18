Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,915,642 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.84% of Unity Software worth $564,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.91.

U stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.29. 83,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,843,334. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.08. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.79. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.31, for a total value of $11,437,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,063,368 shares of company stock worth $106,785,125.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

