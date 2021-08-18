Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 222,573 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,573 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.58% of SEA worth $811,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock traded up $16.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.10. The company had a trading volume of 310,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.93. The firm has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of -90.68 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $317.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

