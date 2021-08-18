Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,294,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,407,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.44% of iShares Gold Trust worth $1,257,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 830,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,421. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $38.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

