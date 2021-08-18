Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,357,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326,355 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of NextEra Energy worth $465,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.69.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,080. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,793. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.62.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

