Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $506.39 Million Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,127,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679,691 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.59% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $506,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on NTLA. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 803,501 shares of company stock worth $98,017,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,454. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.