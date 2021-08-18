Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $604.77 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,163,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,673 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 1.11% of DocuSign worth $604,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.52. The company had a trading volume of 35,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,492. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.73. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.42, a P/E/G ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

