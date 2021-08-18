Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $609.38 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,638,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 164,743 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of McDonald’s worth $609,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.72. The company had a trading volume of 66,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,112. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.89. The stock has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.