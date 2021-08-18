Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $650.09 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 305,956 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Applied Materials worth $650,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Applied Materials by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $129.26. 309,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,801,786. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.51. The stock has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

