Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $663.89 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of MercadoLibre worth $663,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $26.21 on Wednesday, reaching $1,794.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35,359.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,577.38.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

