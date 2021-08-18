Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $670.27 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of PepsiCo worth $670,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.68. 134,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92. The stock has a market cap of $216.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

