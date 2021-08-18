Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,346,296 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.49% of Intuit worth $659,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.88. 17,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $505.92. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $542.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

