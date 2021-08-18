Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,442,620 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,923,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,442,620 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.31% of AT&T worth $630,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 59,390 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 159,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 89,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 666,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,802,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

