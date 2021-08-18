Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180,048 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280,215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180,048 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of Costco Wholesale worth $506,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after acquiring an additional 652,748 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after acquiring an additional 645,468 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 436.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 691,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $243,880,000 after acquiring an additional 562,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 156.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 891,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,147,000 after acquiring an additional 544,058 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.00.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.96 on Wednesday, hitting $448.38. 98,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $411.76. The company has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.