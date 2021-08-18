Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 437,476 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 437,476 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.29% of Visa worth $1,315,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

V stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.55. 207,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,911. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

