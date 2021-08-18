Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 58,439 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 619,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,439 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.69% of Equinix worth $497,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Equinix by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $10.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $817.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $817.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,957 shares of company stock worth $13,534,432. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.28.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

