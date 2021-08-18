Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,609,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628,925 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of The Coca-Cola worth $790,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 56,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.54. The company had a trading volume of 356,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The firm has a market cap of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $46.97 and a 12-month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

