Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,176,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 430,596 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of QUALCOMM worth $596,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,304 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 145.8% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.84. The company had a trading volume of 400,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,961. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,411 shares of company stock worth $458,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

