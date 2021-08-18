Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,241,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239,267 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Honeywell International worth $710,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.21 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

