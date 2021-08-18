Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.61 Million

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $97.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.03 million and the highest is $105.34 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $356.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $496.34 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $932.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.