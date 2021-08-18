Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.61 Million

Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $97.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.03 million and the highest is $105.34 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $338.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $356.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $496.34 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $520.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INN opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29. The firm has a market cap of $932.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.41. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

