Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in July

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 485,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 377,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Summit Wireless Technologies stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.41.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 139.82% and a negative net margin of 304.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Summit Wireless Technologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WISA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Wireless Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

