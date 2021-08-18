Sun (New) (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $174.97 Million

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Sun (New) has traded 34.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sun (New) coin can now be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $174.97 million and approximately $64.69 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002514 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00053210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.98 or 0.00129814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015196 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

