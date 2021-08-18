Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,060 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for about 4.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Suncor Energy worth $56,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $125,404,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at about $70,810,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 159.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,260,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 537,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,562,382. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.