Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Citigroup

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 119.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

SUNL stock opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

