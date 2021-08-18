Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Short Interest Up 22.1% in July

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 15th total of 276,600 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 335,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SDPI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.