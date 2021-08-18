SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Up 15.8% Over Last Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $44,340.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00053180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00131946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00150862 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,790.76 or 1.00068587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.48 or 0.00885790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,027 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

