Susquehanna Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $200.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $250.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.63.

Baidu stock opened at $142.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.67. The stock has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a 12-month low of $116.41 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

