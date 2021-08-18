Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE SOAC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 215,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $12.72.
Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile
Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
