SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $640.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $637.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total transaction of $95,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 27,716 shares valued at $16,127,786. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $562.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $564.54. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $221.55 and a fifty-two week high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.