Swap (XWP) Achieves Market Cap of $340,668.16

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Swap has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0247 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swap has a total market capitalization of $340,668.16 and approximately $132.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00139173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00151397 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,217.65 or 1.00371480 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.58 or 0.00895673 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,806,160 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

