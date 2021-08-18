Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Cap of $12.35 Million

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last week, Swerve has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001903 BTC on popular exchanges. Swerve has a market capitalization of $12.35 million and $6.06 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Swerve Coin Profile

Swerve (CRYPTO:SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,553,373 coins and its circulating supply is 14,400,917 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

